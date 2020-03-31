Opal Brand Ambassador Hosted an Instagram Live Session Sharing Her Insights and Recipes Last Week

YAKIMA, Wa. – With more people staying at home these past few weeks, Opal decided to host an Instagram live last week with their brand ambassador, Cynthia Sass, to help provide helpful information for their followers. Sass, registered dietitian and nutritionist, touched on subjects such as ways to boost the immune system, snacking at home, simple healthy recipes as well as tips on having a healthy mindset and staying positive.

“We thought it was important to connect with our Opal supporters during this time,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, President of FirstFruits Marketing, “We’re lucky to have such a knowledgeable partner in Cynthia to give helpful information to our Opal fans.”

“I think now more than ever it’s so important to stay connected and create some sort of community,” Sass said during the live event.

Sass shared several great ideas on how to stay healthy during this unprecedented time, including ways to avoid snacking or eating too much at home by setting alarms on our phones to set a steady eating schedule. She continued by talking about the warning signs of emotional eating and working on being mindful of the food choices we’re making. She stated one way to help from stress eating and being more mindful is by keeping a food and feelings journal to identify our emotional connection with our food choices.

Cynthia also answered a few questions from the followers during the live event including one on how we can get kids to eat better now that they are at home. “The more kids are involved with food, the healthier they’ll eat,” Sass stated, “Their involvement is great for bonding but also they’ll be more connected to the food itself.” Sass continued, “Also, right now since people are staying at home with their kids, you can maybe incorporate food or nutrition into their homeschooling. For example, maybe they look up where a food is grown or how it’s grown.”

For more of Cynthia’s tips on these subjects and more follow Cynthia on Instagram @cyn_sass or visit her website https://cynthiasass.com/

About Cynthia Sass MPH, MA, RD, CSSD

Cynthia Sass is a three-time New York Times bestselling author and registered dietitian with master’s degrees in both nutrition science and public health. A Board-Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics, Sass has consulted for five professional sports teams. She has privately counseled a wide range of clients, from Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy winners to CEOs, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, and health-focused people across the country. Cynthia has appeared on numerous national TV shows, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, The Martha Stewart Show, Nightline, and many others. In addition to her science background, Sass is trained in plant-based culinary arts and mindfulness meditation. She specializes in high performance nutrition and plant-based eating.

About FirstFruits Marketing

FirstFruits Marketing is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples and cherries in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples and cherries spread across 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. For more information on FirstFruits Marketing visit http://www.ffm-wa.com