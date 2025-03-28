Oppy and G&M Farms Collaborate on New Berry Options

Partnership links genetics with marketing expertise to present a new world of exotic berry flavors

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Leading fresh produce grower, marketer and distributor Oppy and G&M Farms, a premier berry producer based in Selma, California, will introduce a new wave of premium berries to the market this spring. The partnership builds on the success of last season’s Pink Cosmo™ and Hunkaberry jumbo blueberry debut and continues the commitment to deliver high quality, stand-out fruit to the marketplace.

The enhanced, flavor-forward collaboration brings exciting new offerings to Oppy’s berry program, including Mango Kist and Maui Sunset blueberries and Sugar Diamond blackberries — and a pipeline of cutting-edge new varieties into the future.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the team at G&M Farms, whose commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with Oppy’s mission to bring fresh, exciting options to our customers,” said Jason Fung, vice president of Oppy’s berry category. “Together, we’ll build on the amazing response to Pink Cosmo blues we experienced last year by introducing more premium, high-flavor blueberries and blackberries to set our portfolio apart.”

Complementing the new varieties, Oppy will also significantly increase its California blueberry offerings in collaboration with G&M Farms. G&M Farms continues to focus on advancing berry quality and production, ensuring that consumers receive only the best fruit available.

“These are some of the most exotic berries on the planet, and we’re confident they will intrigue shoppers and spark a lot of excitement in the berry category,” said Greg Willems, co-owner of G&M Farms, where harvest begins in early May.

