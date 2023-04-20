Oppy and Randhawa Farms Celebrate 10 Years of Perpetual Partnership

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA — A decade into its thriving collaboration, the global grower, marketer, and distributor of fresh produce celebrates its partnership with British Columbia-based greenhouse pepper and cucumber grower Randhawa Farms, owners of the Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand.

“Over the past 10 years, the Randhawa family has continued to grow with increased acreage and market share,” said Randhawa Farms’ Business Director Vijay Randhawa. Together, Oppy and Randhawa Farms launched the Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand in 2019, with a focus on positive energy and sustainability, conveyed by the brand positioning line “Life grows on.”

Most notably, their high-tech greenhouse control systems allow for the conservation and recycling of water, carbon dioxide and other valuable nutrients. Randhawa shared, “We have always been committed to doing things the right way, because the food we grow for our consumers is the same fed to our own family. We believe that good food fuels better quality of life for all.”

The season is underway with top-quality long English and mini cucumbers, as well as sweet bell and mini peppers. “This season is projected to have very strong volume and quality from both cucumbers and peppers,” Randhawa said.

Oppy’s Vice President of Categories and Strategy Jason Fung shared, “We’re extremely proud of our partnership and appreciate the friendship that has developed between us. It’s something special to work closely with a family operation as engaged in the business as they are — they truly care about the quality that they produce.”

Looking to the future, the Randhawas plan to expand over the next five to six years, including increased pepper acreage to continue serving the growing market. Randhawa concluded, “A decade is just the beginning. We are excited about our future with Oppy, we work together as one team with a common goal to provide top quality produce and customer service.”

Join Randhawa and team Oppy in booth #1220 at CPMA April 26-27 to learn more.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Randhawa Farms

Growing top-quality long English and mini cucumbers, as well as sweet bell and mini peppers, Randhawa Farms is a second-generation agriculture enterprise and brand owner of Perpetual Vegetable Co. Employing the latest technology and focusing on sustainability across their operations, Randhawa Farms grows on over 100 acres of greenhouse facilities in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Go to perpetualvegetable.com to learn more.