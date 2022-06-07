Oppy Bolsters California Grape Plans

VISALIA, California — With the San Joaquin Valley grape harvest full steam ahead, Oppy is dialing up a high-volume season featuring preferred varieties and an increased focus on innovation.

The leading fresh produce grower, marketer and distributor anticipates a 20% boost in California grapes over last year, with a wide array of new varieties — alongside tried and true favorites — in the plans.

“This is an exciting year for our grape category as a whole,” said Marc Serpa, director of domestic grapes for Oppy. “We’re strengthening our California program through innovation and increased volume. With depth in both domestic and overseas supply, we can now deliver high quality, flavor-forward grapes in volume, all year long.”

Among the new varieties Oppy will market this season are Krissy, Magenta, Timco, Allison, Ivory and Great Greens.

While capitalizing on its internationally renowned brand alongside private label opportunities, Oppy is also building for the future in the San Joaquin Valley through agriculture technology and innovation, focused most recently on labor savings and yield estimation. New trials are underway with Bloomfield Robotics’ proprietary FLASH camera, which collects data to be processed through deep learning AI to forecast yield down to the cluster level, informing decisions and enhancing the performance and health of every plant.

Successful shelf life extension trials were undertaken in 2021.

“We’re looking forward to an excellent season, from starting in mid-July and carrying through to mid-December,” Serpa said. “Our sales and business development teams are excited to deliver grapes with consistent sizing, high flavor and great crunch, assuring retail programs with strength and robustness.”

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.