Oppy Celebrates Excellence as Canada’s Best Managed

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Oppy is once again recognized for its industry-leading performance, global business practices and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award for the 23rd time, while earning a place in the program’s Platinum Club for 17 years running.

Canada’s Best Managed program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy and innovation, culture and commitment, capabilities and governance, and financial performance. Oppy has been selected every year since it first applied in 2001.

“We are immensely proud of this achievement,” said Chair, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson. “It fuels our drive to forge ahead, shaping a future where our company continues to thrive — especially at a time when challenges are everywhere. Kudos to the Oppy team whose dedication and hard work make this prestigious honor possible.”

As one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class organizations, each year hundreds of companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests. This year’s Best Managed companies share common themes like fostering a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategies and accelerating operational digitization.

“For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s winners, including Oppy, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day.”

Oppy outlined its culture of innovation to the judges in the second edition of its sustainability report, “Expect the world from us,” acknowledging the critical role it plays in driving change across the industry.

This recognition follows Oppy’s recent distinctions including BC’s Top Employers and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ alongside Packer 25 recipient Marketing Communications Manager Kelsey Van Lissum at the end of 2023 and recent Grocery Business Magazine’s Outstanding Women in Produce honoree Sales Executive Kori Martin.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.