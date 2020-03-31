Oppy Expands Partnership with Produce Powerhouse Perpetual Vegetable Co.

Seven years into their successful collaboration, Oppy has extended its partnership with British Columbia-based greenhouse grower Randhawa farms, owners of the Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand.

Perpetual Vegetable Co. specializes in the production of high-quality pepper and long English cucumbers that are grown under 76-plus acres of glass in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The 2019 season was a striking success for their programs, thanks to a recent expansion that added nearly 22,000 square feet of cold storage with a 600-pallet capacity facility that includes two new value-added lines.

“We are excited to continue our work with Randhawa Farms and their flourishing Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand which has already made waves in the industry,” Oppy’s VP of Categories, Berries & Greenhouse Jason Fung said. “Oppy understands and appreciates the strength of strategic partnerships as a way of ensuring we always deliver the best possible experience to our customers in our well-rounded greenhouse category and beyond.”

The global grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce launched Randhawa Farms’ Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand in 2019, with a focus on conservation and sustainability emphasized by the brand tagline of “Life grows on.” Most notably, their high-tech greenhouse control systems allow for the conservation and recycling of water, carbon dioxide and other valuable nutrients.

“Working with Oppy allows us to focus on our key strengths while utilizing their unique competitive advantages and many specialties,” Randhawa Farms Business Director Vijay Randhawa said. “The key to continued success is working with partners that can not only help you grow, but also grow with you, which allows for a long-term and impactful development. This is what Oppy offers us and we look forward to the great work that will result from our continued partnership.”

Long seedless cucumbers grown year-round along with sweet bell and mini peppers available early-spring through mid-autumn are available exclusively from Oppy under the Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Perpetual Vegetable Co.

Growing top-quality long English cucumbers, mini-cucumbers, as well as sweet bell and mini peppers in 76 acres of greenhouse facilities, Perpetual Vegetable Co. is the marquee brand of Randhawa Farms, a second-generation agriculture enterprise in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Employing the latest technology and focusing on sustainability across their operations, Perpetual Vegetable Co. recently added 22,000 square feet of cold storage with a 600-pallet capacity facility, with more growth on the horizon.