Oppy Expands South African Plum Portfolio in Second Season

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — As the first to load South African plums headed for North America after eight years in 2022, Oppy, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce, plans to continue energizing the category with a successful season two.

The opportunity emerged when U.S. authorities tightened 2021 Chilean plum import regulations following pest detection — Oppy advised its retail partners to substitute with fruit from South Africa where it had recently enlisted Sila Louw to manage its operations.

“Now in its second season, Oppy is more than doubling its volume,” said Louw. “We’re also really thrilled to hold a 25-30% share of what’s coming into the North American market.”

Plums first arrived at the end of January and will continue to load through the first week of May; which will bring prominent varieties like Ruby Sun, Black Pearl, African Delight and Angeleno, and then introduce volumes of newcomers Midnight Gold, Red Phoenix, Honey Punch, Flavor Fall, Fall Fiesta and September Yummy.

Louw noted that Oppy builds programs around particular varieties that can withstand the cold treatment protocol required by the USDA.

“There is much more to explore and develop in South Africa. As consumers continue to demand global options and retailers look to new countries for alternatives and fresh items, Oppy will be there with exciting and contemporary offerings,” said Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne.

Going into the immediate future, the Oppy team looks toward expanding its portfolio and building upon nectarine trials from this season.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.