Oppy Presents “Pickable” Orchard View Cherries Crop Amid Pacific Northwest Shortfall

Seattle, WASHINGTON — As the Pacific Northwest emerges from some of the most intense climatic conditions in recent years, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce is gratified to have a positive outlook for the upcoming Orchard View cherry season.

“Our hearts go out to our fellow cherry growers,” shared Orchard View President Brenda Thomas. “We have been very fortunate in The Dalles, where our microclimate in the hillsides of the Columbia River Gorge protected us from the cold snap and encouraged bees to migrate and pollinate as they sensed warmer weather. We’re humbled to share that we have a high-quality crop of good volume for our customers.”

With a mid-June start date, the season is set up to present steady supply through July along with phenomenal sizing and first-class flavor. Orchard View picks, packs and ships within 24 hours, which is something they’re able to expertly deliver because of its 100% cherry focus, according to Thomas.

Oppy’s Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne said, “Our valued customers who have been consistently amazed at Brenda’s commitment to quality fruit can expect to be fully supported through the season and trust in those supply lines. She does not sacrifice in any area of Orchard View’s operation.”

In addition to growing world-class cherries for nearly a century, the dedication Orchard View extends to the families that tend its land is unwavering. Housing is offered to cherry pickers and their immediate family at no cost, and new facilities with play structures for children and a full-size soccer field have been recently added to the property. Wanting people to remember the experience they had at the farm and look forward to coming back, Thomas shared that it’s not just about work, but about what you do after work, and that quality of life is very important to Orchard View.

Introducing its mantra “Pick Your Moments” in 2016, this year, it’s taken on a new form as the industry seeks a “pickable” crop. “It can be unnerving to hear the estimates of 2022, and we want our workers, consumers and retail to know that we have ‘pickable’ cherries,” Thomas said.

Last year Oppy expanded its import stone fruit program from Chile, Argentina and New Zealand, doubling volumes to cater to increasing market demand. With nearly year-round availability, cherry offerings are available May through January for the second time.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.

About Orchard View Cherries

Tucked away on protected hillsides along the Columbia River Gorge, Orchard View Cherries grow plump and flavorful. For four generations, the Bailey family has perfected the art of cherry growing. Under the guidance of Walter and Mabel Bailey’s great-granddaughter Brenda Thomas, roughly 14,000 tons of preferred cherry varieties are grown annually on over 3,200 acres. Orchard View is unique in that it grows only cherries, unlike many other producers in the region who grow numerous other items, so it can channel specific expertise into unsurpassed cherry flavor and eating experience. Thanks to excellent fruit quality, Orchard View Cherries are highly sought-after domestically and in numerous export markets. Go to www.orchardview.com to learn more.