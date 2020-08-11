Oppy Presents Unique Italian-Style Prune Plums

Oppy is welcoming the late-summer season with its Blue Goose prune plum brand, which has enjoyed a loyal fanbase for decades thanks to its consistently high-quality.

As a leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world for over 160 years, Oppy has a long history of seamlessly bringing one-of-a-kind fruit that caters to a more targeted consumer base, helping retailers offer much-needed differentiation to various categories. The plums also enjoy considerable fanfare in specific metro regions, particularly in the Eastern U.S. and Canada

The plums offer consumers an enjoyable eating experience thanks to their sweet and luscious flavor with tangy undertones, and dense flesh with an easily removable pit. The versatile prune plums are ideal for snacking, baking and even preserving. Four sub-varieties of the fruit are packed under the Blue Goose brand including early Italian prune plums which begin the first week of August, late Italian prune plums which are expected by mid-August, as well as Empress and President plums that ship late August through to mid-September.

“Blue Goose prune plums are a familiar brand that has consistently delivered an excellent flavor and texture profile over the years, so consumers often look for them as a mark of quality,” Oppy’s Sales Manager Jon Bailey said. “The health benefits of the micro-nutrient rich prune plums, combined with their deliciously sweet flavor, means they have an enthusiastic following every summer and give retailers a welcome color break from the usual products on display.”

Catering to a wide-range of retailer needs, Oppy’s prune plums are available in high-graphic pouch bags, as well as bulk volume fill boxes of varying weights including 30 pounds for early and late Italian plums, and 28 pounds for Empress and President plums.

About Oppy

