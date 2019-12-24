Oppy Recognized Among Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures for Second Time

As Oppy prepares to end 2019 with one of its best-ever performances, it has broken new ground across its operations while nurturing a corporate culture that is positive, performance-oriented and consistently admired.

The premier international grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce has been recognized for the second time by Waterstone Human Capital, Canada’s leading cultural talent management firm, for fostering one of Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures in its enterprise category. The firm has run this national program for 13 years and honored Oppy in the same category in 2016. Held concurrently is Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO program, in which Oppy’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner John Anderson was recognized in 2017, highlighting Oppy’s leading role in the nation’s business community.

Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering high performing corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage. Ten companies are selected as national winners in three categories divided according to revenue from growth, to mid-market and enterprise, with an additional fourth category that focuses on non-profits and the public sector. New for 2019 is an industry leaders category that recognizes an organization within a specific industry for its commitment to corporate culture.

“Oppy’s expect the world from us promise extends to our team as well as our customers, and has served as a guiding light for our culture for many years,” Anderson said. “Uniting to achieve shared and precise goals, we have managed to form a fundamental harmony that drives our business forward by empowering our people to do their absolute best. This is no easy task considering the complex and often turbulent environment we operate in. The exceptional teamwork and communication that is the norm at Oppy are at the core of our competitive advantage and will undoubtedly play an essential role in our success well into the future.”

The winners of this prestigious award will be celebrated for their achievements in a gala dinner hosted by Waterstone Human Capital in February 2020.

“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s an organization’s greatest asset,” said Marty Parker, president and chief executive officer of Waterstone Human Capital and chair of Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO Awards. “What’s remarkable about this year’s group of winning organizations is their commitment to corporate culture and their success in leveraging that culture as a competitive advantage. They each set a high bar when it comes to building great, high performance cultures that ultimately drive organizational growth and power the performance of their teams.”

The award is one of several high-profile accolades that Oppy has received in 2019 alone, including recognition as one of British Columbia’s Top 100 Employers and being honored with an Industry Role Model award for the seventh year from the Produce for Better Health Foundation.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we help build high performance cultures. We’re a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com