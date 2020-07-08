Oppy Signs R&D Agreement With Culinary Innovation Hub Flavour Fields

Oppy is exploring new paths to innovation by partnering with culinary hub Koppert Cress dba Flavour Fields, who specializes in growing microgreens and unique edible flowers, and are experts in uncommon produce.

As a premier grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world, innovation has always been a cornerstone of Oppy’s success for over 160 years. Oppy’s extensive market experience, knowledge and customer-base will complement Flavour Fields’ pioneering research projects, cultivating new varieties and targeting the customers that would be most interested in these products.

“We’re incredibly excited to explore interesting varieties that bring something truly unique to the market with Flavour Fields,” Oppy’s Senior Manager of Insights and Innovation Garland Perkins said. “Oppy is well-positioned to play an important role as a bridge that connects the needs of retailers and growers, with cutting-edge innovations.”

Introducing new varieties and innovations is one of Oppy’s strategic strengths, thanks to a long history of bringing fan-favorites to North America including Japanese easy-peel oranges in 1891 and kiwifruit in the 1960s. Other influential fruits that Oppy has brought to the market over the years include Granny Smith apples, JAZZ™ apples, Envy™ apples and Zespri SunGold kiwifruit.

“We have always been a leader of innovation for the produce industry, but our experience with the retail sector was limited,” General Manager of Flavour Fields Nicolas Mazard said. “We are therefore excited to access Oppy’s in-depth expertise in distribution and marketing. We could not have wished for a better partner than Oppy and together we will work on bringing pioneering innovations to the industry.”

Oppy’s other innovative initiatives include new packaging solutions, such as the more-sustainable bagasse-fiber based pack introduced to market earlier this year, as well as numerous successful shelf-life extension trials with Hazel Technologies and other partners.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Flavour Fields

Flavour Fields is an umbrella brand created in 2018 as a hub for culinary innovation. Its focus is to source new and outstanding products for chefs that spark creativity in the kitchen. In 2006, the first U.S. operations were built under the Koppert Cress brand. Alongside Koppert’s magnificent microgreens and edible flowers, Flavour Fields will carry Lafayette Spices, an extraordinary line of salts, spices, and flavorings; as well as grow-your-own microgreen kits from the company, Grown.