Oppy Skyrockets Into Cherry Season With Esteemed Orchard View Brand

As the summer beckons, Oppy is excited to bring the highly-anticipated Orchard View cherry brand to eager domestic and international markets, with an extraordinary crop this year that promises incomparable quality.

Thanks to an exceptional growing season, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world expects cherries of exemplary quality from the Pacific Northwest. The California season is expected to wrap up in the beginning of June, leading to a seamless transition to Northwest cherries, which will begin harvesting within that time frame. Promotional volumes of the first-class fruit are expected after June 20, just in time for the first day of summer.

“We’ve seen many excellent Orchard View cherry crops over the years, but this one is shaping up to be truly superb. Season in and season out, we’ve found that consumers truly appreciate their excellent flavor profile, and rightfully so — no other fruit can really provide this unique combination of taste and texture. This is why it retains a wide-spread national appeal, as well as high-interest from key export markets around the world.” said Oppy’s Senior VP of Categories & Marketing James Milne. “Cherries have always been so intimately tied to a celebratory summer spirit, and this year people are certainly looking forward to it.”

The brand’s “Pick Your Moments” positioning, initially launched in 2016 to much industry enthusiasm, highlights the importance of savoring the special moments in life that are so often taken for granted — a message that likely resonates with consumers now more than ever.

“We’re incredibly happy with how the growing season turned out this year. The quality is truly spectacular and is in line with what people expect from the Orchard View brand,” said Orchard View President Brenda Thomas. “We are already seeing great consistency and uniformity in color and shape, meaning the crop is just top-notch.”

Thanks to an on-site Unitec optical sorting line installed in 2016, Orchard View is equipped to separate cherries by color and size while culling out quality concerns, with the sorter’s 48-lane capacity efficiently delivering near-perfect consistency within each pack. Oppy offers the Orchard View brand cherries in bags, clamshells, and for the first time ever, in a top-seal pack this season.

Coupled with the many health benefits of cherries, which are a good source of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, including vitamin C, the retailers can count on Orchard View Cherries to start the summer off right, Milne summed up.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Orchard View Cherries

Tucked away on protected hillsides along the Columbia River Gorge, Orchard View Cherries grow plump and flavorful. For four generations, the Bailey family has perfected the art of cherry growing. Under the guidance of Walter and Mabel Bailey’s great-granddaughter Brenda Thomas, roughly 14,000 tons of preferred cherry varieties are grown annually on over 3,200 acres. Orchard View is unique in that it grows only cherries, unlike many other producers in the region who grow numerous other items, so it can channel specific expertise into unsurpassed cherry flavor and eating experience.

Thanks to excellent fruit quality, Orchard View Cherries are highly sought-after domestically and in numerous export markets.