Oppy’s Apple and Pear Category Serves Diverse Choices Year-Round

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bringing top-quality import apples and pears from the world’s most sought-after production regions, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fruits and vegetables sets out to deliver the freshest crop to the North American market at just the right time.

A wide range of pears arrive from Argentina in the coming weeks, followed by Asian pears from Chile, then Taylor’s Gold grown in New Zealand which will be joined by Ambrosia, Braeburn, Smitten, Royal Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, and of course marquee brands Envy™, JAZZ™ and Pacific Rose™ apples through the spring. Oppy expects a seamless transition between domestic and import growing seasons.

“Our key priority is transitioning at precisely the right moment. We’re honored to be the fresh apple provider with year-round availability that our customers can depend on when they need it, and know they’re receiving the best the market has to offer,” said Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne, adding, “This season is setting up to be an absolute stunner with a magical-eating crop.”

Despite a range of industry-wide increased costs, labor shortages and logistical challenges, Oppy is looking toward a positive and fulfilling season. It is working closely with Auckland, New Zealand-based grower partner T&G Global on shipping programs that shield against supply chain issues by employing charter vessels, and strategically selecting east and west coast shipping points of entry.

“There are so many opportunities, in this year even more than others,” shared Sales Representative Stephen Sanders, an apple lead in Oppy’s Eastern U.S. region. “We’re excited to further amplify Oppy’s already diverse category and help retailers drive sales with the best in flavor, crunch and eating experience through the months ahead.”

Marketing support is available, including shipper units, posters, recipe cards, tote bags, digital and social content, and more.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.