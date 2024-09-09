Oppy’s CEO, Chair and Managing Partner, John Anderson, Awarded Canada’s Highest Honors

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Honored for outstanding contributions to community support, sustainable agriculture and visionary leadership, CEO, Chair and Managing Partner John Anderson has been named recipient of the Order of British Columbia and awarded the King Charles III’s Coronation Medal.

Anderson’s recognition comes as part of the 35th anniversary of the province’s highest civilian honor, the Order of BC. He is one of only a dozen recipients this year, all of whom have made exceptional achievements and positively impacted the province, country and world.

With a dedication to farming practices that are accountable, transparent and mitigate planet impact alongside an unwavering commitment to community causes, Anderson was selected for these key factors, including his innovative approach to leadership.

“John’s dedication to this industry and the influence it has on North America and the world is truly inspiring,” shared President and Chief Operating Officer David Smith. “His leadership has not only shaped our company’s success but has also left a lasting impact on communities globally. We are incredibly proud to see him receive these well-deserved honors.”

Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Janet Austin put forth Anderson’s name for the King Charles III’s Coronation Medal, an honor subsequently endorsed by the Chancellery of Honours in Ottawa. This rare medal celebrates Canadians who have made significant contributions to their country and province.

Anderson was recognized for his efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as his generous philanthropic endeavors, including his leadership in opening Anderson Air in 1980. Now recognized as the province’s longest-enduring aircraft management and executive charter company, Anderson Air provides vital transportation services for BC Transplant, saving lives in critical moments.

Reflecting on the recognition, Anderson said, “It’s an absolute honor to receive these accolades that represent the positive changes that have influenced Canada and beyond. Our commitment is to ensure future generations will have access to fresh, nutritious food for years to come. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of the communities in which we serve while advocating for environmental stewardship.”

For more information on the Order of British Columbia, visit this link, and to learn more about the King Charles III’s Coronation Medal, go here. You can also read Anderson’s recent profile in the Vancouver Sun here.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for over 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.