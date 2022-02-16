Oppy’s Newly-Expanded International Team Identifies Opportunity in South African Plums

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Strategically bolstering its international presence in recent years, Oppy is among the first to offer South African plums to the North American marketplace following an eight-year hiatus.

As U.S. authorities tightened import regulations for Chilean plums following pest detection in early 2021, Sila Louw, who joined the leading grower, marketer and distributor in the interim to head its South African operations, proposed complementing Oppy’s plum offerings with fruit grown on his home soil — first arriving on the East Coast in late January.

Louw shared, “We look forward to delighting consumers with a variety of first-class-eating-quality plums, offering a diverse collection of flavors, textures and colors, and a dependable item for retail shelves.”

The Oppy team is reporting excellent growing conditions and crop quality this season, with supplies planned through March. Varieties already in the market include Ruby Sun, Ruby Crisp, Fortune, Black Pearl and Midnight Gold, with African Delight, Angeleno and Larry Ann to follow in the coming months.

“While we have brought grapes and citrus from South Africa for many years, it’s a particularly exciting time to dive deeper into new items with a fresh edge, allowing us to offer exclusive options to our customers,” said Oppy’s Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne.

Continuing to bring Chilean plums to market under strict protocols, Oppy is also currently importing cherries, nectarines, peaches, blueberries and table grapes from the South American country, with apples and kiwifruit arriving soon.

“This is an excellent opportunity to further diversify across growing regions, adding complementary varieties and volumes from Chile,” added Oppy’s Vice President of South American Operations Eric Coty.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.