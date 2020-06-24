OPS Exclusive: Virtual ‘Real Talk’ with Albertsons’ Co-Chairman Jim Donald

MONTEREY, CA – Jim Donald, Albertson’s Co-Chairman and one of most admired CEOs in the world, will join retail industry veteran Kevin Coupe for a provocative and engaging virtual conversation about the role of organics, how the Covid pandemic is altering consumer buying habits, and the future of the food industry as part of an exclusive Organic Produce Summit event on Thursday, July 9.

“Real Talk with Jim Donald”, a complimentary on-line session will replace the in-person OPS Keynote presentation originally scheduled as part of OPS 2020, which was cancelled due to the impact of the Covid pandemic. The exclusive on-line event will also allow viewers to submit questions to Donald in advance of the session through the end of June. The on-line airing of the virtual session is slated for Thursday, July 9 at 10am PST.

“While we are disappointed we will not be able to hear Jim and Kevin live and in person this year, we are thrilled they both agreed to do this session for OPS. Jim is looking to share his thoughts on some of the hottest topics facing our industry, from the pressure on growers and the supply chain, to the burgeoning growth of direct to consumer on-line ordering, and the role of leadership during these troubling times, “ said Susan Canales, President of the Organic Produce Summit.

Free registration for “Real Talk with Jim Donald”, and a link to submit questions is available at https://www.organicproducesummit.com/.

Donald joined Albertsons in March 2018 as President and Chief Operating Officer and currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Albertsons Companies, Inc., a leading North American retail food, health, and wellness company. He was previously CEO of Starbucks, Haggen and Extended Stay Hotels and has been named one of the “Top 25 CEO’s in the World”, by Best Practices Institute. Donald will sit down with Coupe, founder of Morning News Beat, for a lively on-line conversation on the ever-changing retail landscape and the opportunities and challenges that face the grocery industry during these unsettling times

“Jim is one of the most dynamic and progressive leaders in the world of retail and can share how evolving customer behavior in light of the Covid pandemic is challenging retailers to remain relevant and resonant to them,” Coupe said. “The changing retail landscape from brick and mortar to omnichannel retailing—and the practical implications for organic fresh produce—is top of mind for everyone. To openly discuss the operational and cultural imperatives that retailers and suppliers need to embrace, and how they can be best communicated both internally and externally will benefit all OPS attendees.”

Albertsons Companies has stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners. Albertsons’ O Organics brand is one of the nation’s largest brands of USDA-certified organic products, with more than 1,000 products available exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 as a live event bringing together growers, shippers and processors of organic fresh produce and retail buying organizations across North America. The Organic Produce Summit is held every July in Monterey, CA.