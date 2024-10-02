Optimo Demand Soars for Interko

The smart entry-level ripening room is popular for its part-loading flexibility, energy efficiency and attractive price.

MOERKAPELLE, NETHERLANDS – Interko, the global leader for the design, manufacture and installation of state-of-the-art fresh fruit ripening rooms, is experiencing rocketing global demand for its affordable turnkey Optimo ripening room with over 30 installations underway concurrently.

The Dutch company’s growing order portfolio currently includes: 10 Optimo ripening rooms in the Netherlands for French premium retailer Grand Frais; 4 rooms in Aruba for bananas; 2 in Kenya for avocados, 4 in Asia for avocados, and 3 in Portugal for bananas.

Chris Maat, Interko’s Managing Director/Partner, explains: “Our Interko Optimo room is the number one choice for ripeners who want a smaller, economical room and the flexibility to part-load different fruits without compromising on cutting-edge technology and high-energy efficiency.”

Maat continues: “Optimo is a very good entry-level system that benefits from all the pioneering technologies of our larger ripening rooms. To optimise the airflow, the room features a heat exchanger along the length of the room plus our exclusive REVERSO 2.0 fans which were upgraded last year. Unlike in a tarp room, the air distribution in an Optimo room is more equal, so the temperature is uniform throughout, resulting in evenly ripened fruit across the room. Compared with a tarp room, Optimo ripeners achieve better quality fruit consistently, and low energy consumption, which means happier customers and lower electricity bills.”

Fine Fruit Company, which handles the overseas imports for French supermarket operator Grand Frais, is working closely with Interko to install 10 Optimo ripening rooms in the Netherlands for avocados and mangoes.

Almir Dedovic, Director of Fine Fruit Company, comments: “Grand Frais focuses on firsts and prioritises premium quality fruit with superior flavour. Interko therefore was the natural fit for this installation project considering its track-record in perfecting the ripening process for fresh fruit. Interko’s professionalism and personal touch ensured that we were in excellent hands and that the Optimo room was the perfect choice.”

Interko’s market-leading reputation was a big draw for Geerlofs, a specialist manufacturer of storage and processing systems for fresh produce, which is involved in the installation of two Optimo rooms in Kenya for avocados.

“For some applications and good customers who have a business for which we need other specialists to join us, we do this with partners that we trust and know well – Interko is such a company,” points out a representative of Geerlofs.

Similarly, Compra Aruba, Aruba’s largest supplier of food and non-food, chose Interko after being impressed by its advanced ripening technology. “After searching for the best on the market, we came across Interko. Management saw one of their ripening rooms in operation, then agreed on a system and price,” notes a spokesperson.

For nearly 60 years Interko has been at the forefront of innovation in ripening technology, carving out a path for global competitors to follow. Always pushing the boundaries, this team of exceptional engineers continue to upgrade Interko’s range of ripening rooms. One latest advancement to the Optimo room is the introduction of stainless-steel drip trays for more durability and a longer lifespan.

Optimo comes pre-installed with Interko’s advanced technology for fast installation and perfect ripening. And now to further facilitate the set-up process ripeners can follow Interko’s new interactive installation and user manuals, available digitally.

A clever, cost-effective system, Optimo can ripen 8 to 24 pallets of bananas, avocados or mangoes, and accommodate different pallet sizes.

The single-level ripening room that can be split into four zones, each with an individual cooler and air guidance system. This enables ripeners to switch on and off each zone independently as they adapt to market demand which saves energy usage and reduces running costs.

Free consultations / Fruit Attraction 2024

Customer input and evolving industry demands are the key drivers of Interko’s innovation programme.

The company is offering complimentary consultations to anyone keen to learn more about Interko’s market-leading solutions for ripening, pre-cooling or de-greening fruit.

Interko’s team will happily discuss any current or future project, and the ways to improve the energy-efficiency of your ripening room and reduce operating costs.

Book a free consultation with Interko either in person/on site, remotely, or during Fruit Attraction 2024 on 8-10 October 2024. Interko will co-exhibit with Fresh Produce Instruments in Hall 6, Stand E16A.

Chris Maat (Managing Director/Partner) and Narcís Guinart (Project Manager), both Spanish speakers, will be present for all three days of the annual trade show in Madrid, Spain, together with Anna Zegveld (Sales Director).

ABOUT INTERKO

Interko is the global leader for the design, manufacture, and installation of cost-effective, high-quality, and low-maintenance ripening rooms for fresh fruit, and cooling systems for the horticulture sector. Founded nearly 60 years ago in the Netherlands, Interko develops precise, advanced, and energy-efficient systems that are built to last. Since its creation, Interko has installed over 7,000 ripening rooms for bananas, avocados, mangoes, papayas, and tomatoes – the earliest of which are still in operation and performing well today. Every year Interko installs around 200 ripening rooms.

