Orbis and Milwaukee World Festival Inc. Continue Partnership to Increase Sustainability Efforts at Summerfest

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. – ORBIS(r) Corporation, an international leader in reusable supply chain packaging, is continuing as the Official Sustainability Partner of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), the producers of Summerfest, “The World’s Largest Music Festival.” For the second year of this partnership, ORBIS will supply an additional 130 recycling bins to be used all season at ethnic and cultural festivals, public gatherings, concerts and private corporate events at Henry Maier Festival Park. With this addition, ORBIS has supplied 260 recycling bins for use across the grounds.

“Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is proud to continue this partnership with ORBIS and increase recycling efforts throughout the 75 acres of Henry Maier Festival Park,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

MWF maintains and improves Henry Maier Festival Park, located along the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Each year, the park has an average of 1.3 million visitors. Commencing last year, the initial sponsorship represented the start of a partnership with MWF focused on sustainability and recycling. In year one, the partnership placed 130 recycling bins for cups, silverware and other single-use plastic waste throughout the festival grounds. This year, ORBIS and MWF added another 130 recycling bins and plan to continue expanding educational programming around recycling in years to come.

“As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to helping customers reduce their overall environmental impact,” said Breanna Herbert, product manager and sustainability lead at ORBIS. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and look forward to seeing the sustained positive environmental impact this project will have on our community.”

Beyond this partnership, ORBIS has a strong focus on recyclability. For example, 100% of ORBIS’ core products are made with recycled content and, at the end of their service life, reusable pallets, totes and bins can be fully recycled into other useful products. Its Recycle with ORBIS program is designed to efficiently recover, recycle and reprocess packaging products at the end of their service life, preventing them from entering the solid waste stream.

For more information on ORBIS’ sustainability efforts, please visit: https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/sustainability

About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and sustainability. Using life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS also helps customers reduce their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 2,500 employees and 55 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com