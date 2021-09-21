Monterey, CA – An in-depth workshop on soil health practices and strategies employed in organic production systems that can build resilience to climate shock has been announced as part of the 2021 Organic Grower Summit presented by Western Growers and OPN (OGS) educational program, slated for December 1-2 in Monterey, CA.

The fourth annual OGS is designed to provide information vital to organic growers and producers, as well as an overview of the opportunities and challenges in the production of organic fresh food. The newly announced session is part of an extensive educational program designed to inform and engage organic producers, their service providers, and supply chain partners.

Hosted by Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF,) and moderated by Brise Tencer, executive director of OFRF, and Haley Baron, partnership and development manager at OFRF, the two-hour intensive session, “Building Resilience through Organic Farming Systems,” will focus on ways growers can develop programs and effective soil health practices to combat climate change.

Panelists for the session include Joji Muramoto, assistant cooperative extension organic production specialist at University of California Santa Cruz, Eric Brenan, research horticulturist and lead scientist at USDA Agricultural Research Service, and Tom Wiley, policy advisor to the Cornucopia Institute.

“Climate change has become one of the most pressing issues in the agricultural industry. Rising global temperatures have already intensified droughts, heat waves, and storms, making crop production more difficult. Intense rainstorms have accelerated soil erosion which contributes to nutrient runoff and losses, and higher temperatures contribute to rapid oxidation of soil organic matter,” said Tencer. “This intensive will focus on the importance of building Soil Organic Matter (SOM) for long-term resilience and address the breadth of benefits that cover crop implementation and diversification has to offer.”

OGS exhibition and general registration is currently open. With only eight trade show booths available before the OGS trade show floor sells out, exhibitors include soil amendment, ag technology, food safety, packaging, and equipment manufacturers connecting with organic field production staff, supply chain managers, pest management advisors, and food safety experts.



“In partnership with Western Growers, this year’s OGS will provide up-to-date resources and information to support the continued success of organic producers, with an emphasis on the role of ag technology,” said Tonya Antle, co-founder of Organic Produce Network. “From seed to soil to harvest, our goal is to present the most relevant information on the most important subjects and issues facing organic production.”



OGS 2021 will be held December 1-2 at the Monterey Hyatt Conference Center in Monterey, CA. More details on the educational program, including session topics and speakers, will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the fourth annual Organic Grower Summit, visit www.organicgrowersummit.com