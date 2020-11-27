Organic Mushroom Grower Leep Foods Wins Grow-NY Competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester-area food startup is a Grow-NY competition winner!

Leep Foods has won a quarter of a million dollars placing third among 260 applicants. The chili business is a grower of premium organic mushrooms. Leep grows them on nutrient-enriched American hardwoods. One of the three co-founders developed the process when he was a student at RIT.

The business plans to use the money for marketing and to expand.

“With the $250,000 this is going to give us the great opportunity to double in the next year, double the amount of mushrooms we can make in a week,” said Jeff Adair, CEO of Leep Foods.

