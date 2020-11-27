Organic Mushroom Grower Leep Foods Wins Grow-NY Competition

WHEC Produce November 27, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester-area food startup is a Grow-NY competition winner!

Leep Foods has won a quarter of a million dollars placing third among 260 applicants. The chili business is a grower of premium organic mushrooms. Leep grows them on nutrient-enriched American hardwoods. One of the three co-founders developed the process when he was a student at RIT.

The business plans to use the money for marketing and to expand.

“With the $250,000 this is going to give us the great opportunity to double in the next year, double the amount of mushrooms we can make in a week,” said Jeff Adair, CEO of Leep Foods.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WHEC

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Belcampo Meat Co. Launches Partner Farm Program to Support Mission to Create a New Certified Humane, Organic and Regeneratively-Farmed Meat Supply Chain

June 18, 2020 Belcampo Meat Co.

Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths and jerky, has announced the launch of its partner farm program as part of its commitment to revolutionize the meat industry from the inside out. Together with its network of new farm partners, Belcampo is embarking on a mission to enact widespread, long-term change in the meat industry and to help fix the way meat is produced in America, by building a new regeneratively-farmed meat supply chain through a network of Certified Humane and organic farms.