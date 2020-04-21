Organic Produce Summit 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Monterey, CA – The 2020 Organic Produce Summit (OPS), bringing together producers and buyers of the organic fresh produce industry, has cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19. The event was scheduled for July 8-9, in Monterey, CA.

“Based on the ongoing monitoring of health advisories, and recent statements by the governor of California related to large gatherings, we have determined in order to protect the health, safety, and well-being of all Organic Produce Summit attendees that we cancel this year’s event,” said Susan Canales, President of OPS. “We look forward to hosting OPS 2021, next July 14-15 In Monterey.”

The fifth annual OPS was slated to feature a sold-out exhibition showcasing 152 of North America’s organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors exhibiting their products to over 250 retailers and buyers. Exhibitors, sponsors and attendees have the option of rolling over their participation in the show to the new 2021 date or request a refund.

“We are, of course, disappointed OPS 2020 will not go on as scheduled. At the same time, we know it is the right decision,” Canales said. “Our thoughts are with those individuals and families who are suffering during this pandemic. We are so proud of how our industry has reacted during this unprecedented time and look forward to coming together next year.”

For further information related, please contact the Organic Produce Summit at info@organicproducesummit.com.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 as a live event bringing together growers, shippers and processors of organic fresh produce and retail buying organizations across North America. The Organic Produce Summit is held every July in Monterey, CA.