Organic Produce Summit 2021 Announces New Dates

Monterey, CA — Working with California state and county officials in monitoring the current COVID situation, the Organic Produce Summit (OPS) 2021 has moved the dates of this year’s event to September 15-16 in Monterey, CA.

Originally slated for mid-July, OPS organizers have been working with sponsors and attendees on assessing the best opportunity for OPS to hold an in-person event this year. The newly rescheduled OPS 2021 will be held at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa.

“These continue to be challenging times in trying to host large gatherings, but we believe declining hospitalizations and increased distribution of vaccines will provide a much better, and more favorable, landscape for live, in-person events like OPS to be held in the second half of this year,” said Susan Canales, President of OPS. “While there will be some changes in this year’s event, our commitment remains the same in providing first rate content and education with premium networking opportunities for all OPS attendees.”

At the 25-acre Hyatt Regency, OPS will have the opportunity to hold portions of the event outdoors if necessary, including hosting exhibits in an extravagant 45,000-foot tent that will provide ample social distancing features.

“The health and safety of all OPS attendees is our foremost consideration and working with county health officials we will follow guidelines and protocols to host a live event this year,” Canales said. “Combined with the overwhelming support of OPS exhibitors, sponsors, retailers and attendees, we look forward to seeing everyone again and talking about organic fresh produce.”

Further detailed information about OPS 2021 will be made available in the coming weeks, including the OPS agenda, registration, and hotel information.

Persons interested in learning more about OPS 2021 can visit www.organicproducesummit.com.