Organic Program Expansion Gives Four Star Fruit a Year-Round Season

Delano, California — Four Star Fruit is a family-owned and operated grower and marketer of high-quality conventional and organic table grapes. The company has expanded its organic program which now gives them a year-round assortment of red, green, black, and specialty varieties.

“We have dedicated ourselves to transition older varieties into newer, more sustainable varieties for the future of our organic program,” says Byron Campbell Jr, owner/field operation manager of Four Star Fruit. “We are always looking for steps to increase production, allowing fewer inputs on the farm to reduce our environmental impact.”

Four Star Fruit is looking forward to the upcoming Organic Produce Summit in Monterey, California where they will showcase their full line-up of organic offerings. The company is excited to connect with other industry leaders and

present their selection of red, green, and black grapes that are available for the summer season.

“Our organic production has officially kicked off in the San Joaquin Valley area of California,” says Doug Rossi, sales executive of Four Star Fruit. “In conjunction with our volume growth, there has been a 20% increase year-over-year for our organic Pristine grapes.”

Four Star Fruit will be attending the upcoming Organic Produce Summit in Monterey, California, July 13-14 at booth #513.

To learn more about Four Star Fruit, visit their website at www.fourstarfruit.com

About Four Star Fruit, Inc. Four Star Fruit, Inc. has been in table grape production since 1987, family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Our fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys, as well as Mexico. Four Star Fruit, Inc. provides several grape varieties, including our trademarked Pristine®. Four Star caters to all customers, offering both conventional and organic table grapes.