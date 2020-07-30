Organic Thomcord Grapes From Fruit World Co. Available Early August With New Sustainable, High-Graphic Packaging

Reedley, CA — Fruit World Co., a family-owned, flavor-focused grower-shipper of organic and conventional fruit and the largest California grower of organic Thomcord grapes, has announced that it expects to begin shipping this popular variety the first week of August in new high-graphic 2 lb recyclable paper totes. Known for being especially aromatic and flavorful, Thomcord grapes are a hybrid of Concord and Thompson Seedless grapes.



“We’re about a week away from harvesting our Thomcords and the crop is looking great,” said CJ Buxman, co-founder of Fruit World. “We expect consumers who eagerly await the arrival of these unique and delicious grapes each year are going to be thrilled with them when grocers start stocking their shelves. Demand is always high for this variety, and we anticipate that trend to continue this year.”



Fruit World is forecasting strong Thomcord grape volumes with promotable numbers available in late August. The supply is expected to last until mid-October.



This season’s crop will be available in 10 x 2 lb recyclable and compostable paper totes, with new, bold and colorful graphics. In previous years, this paper tote packaging was popular among consumers for its portability and sustainability, and the new high-graphic bag is anticipated to stand out at retail. The company will be shipping 20 x 1 lb clamshells as well, to meet current consumer demand for packaged premium products.



The company also announced that it will continue a consumer engagement program first used in 2018 and then again last year that encourages consumers to text Fruit World about their Thomcord grape eating experience. Dubbed “Thomcord Tales,” the campaign involves “Text-me” cards being added to packages, and has proven to be a fun and easy way for consumers to provide feedback.



“We try to reply to every Thomcord Tales text we get from consumers, and they seem to enjoy the interaction as much as we do,” said Fruit World co-founder Bianca Kaprielian. “Consumers’ love for Thomcords really comes across in their messages, and retailers have shared that this personal touch drives significant repeat sales.”



In addition to Thomcord grapes, Fruit World will be shipping 10 other organic grape varieties to retailers and wholesalers, including a limited supply from the heritage vines of grower partner Pete Wolf, one of California’s first organic growers and a recognized grape expert. Fruit World is accepting orders now for its high-demand specialty grape varieties. Call (559) 650-0334 for more information or visit fruitworldco.com.



# # #

About Fruit World Co.

Fruit World Co. is a fresh and creative produce company with generations of history. Fruit World Co. grows and ships the most flavorful fruit in California—including organic and conventional citrus, organic grapes, organic stone fruit, and more—and works with customers who share a passion for quality and taste. They’re all about honoring their growers, staying true to their farming heritage, and keeping family farming thriving into future generations. Visit fruitworldco.com.