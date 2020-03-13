Organic Vidalia Onions and Summer Vegetables On The Way From Morning Kiss Organic

Chelsea, MA – This spring, Morning Kiss Organic will offer organic Vidalia onions, along with Eastern grown red, yellow, and white onions. As warmer weather arrives, retailers should expect that consumers will aim to eat healthy, including fresh and organic fruits and vegetables. The onions will join a full line up of summer vegetables – peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplants, and red and green cabbages.

Vidalias are a variety of sweet onion produced in Georgia, and are known to be delicious when served raw – such as thinly sliced in salads or sandwiches. All onions are high in nutrients, including B and C vitamins, and studies show that onions may reduce inflammation and cholesterol.

This season, Morning Kiss Organic will again source onions from Generation Farms in Vidalia, Georgia. A family farm, the Stanleys have been operating Generation Farms since 1945. The farm employs groundwater conservation, groundwater management, and overall carbon footprint reduction to responsibly produce the best quality onions.

“We are excited to offer a complete organic onion program with red, white, yellow and sweet organic onions,” says Michael Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “And we’re proud to continue our relationship with Generation Farms, whose innovations in production show a true commitment to sustainable farming.”

All produce is packed fresh to order with daily deliveries, and Morning Kiss Organic offers highly customized retail programs to meet the needs of each individual retailer.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.