Organically Grown Company Secures Legacy Citrus Supply With Johansen Ranch Acquisition

PORTLAND, Ore. – Organically Grown Company (OGC), a leading marketer and distributor of certified organic produce, has acquired Johansen Ranch, a historic family farm in Orland, California. The acquisition reflects OGC’s mission to protect organic farmland, support sustainable farming practices, and secure a supply of premium organic citrus for generations to come.

“The Johansen Ranch acquisition underscores our commitment to organic agriculture and our growers,” said Brenna Davis, CEO of OGC. “We’re proud to preserve this incredible farm, maintain the integrity of its operations, and ensure a seamless transition that benefits our customers and the organic community. This is more than a business decision—it’s a reflection of our values.”

In early 2024, farm owner Rich Johansen approached OGC with a proposition. With retirement on the horizon, he sought a partner that would uphold the farm’s legacy of sustainable farming and high-quality organic produce. “OGC was the natural choice,” Johansen said. “I’ve worked with them for decades, and I trust their commitment to preserving our land and our values.”

Johansen Ranch, established in 1910 and located in the northernmost citrus-growing region in North America, is renowned for producing premium organic Satsuma and Clementine mandarins and other citrus varieties. For more than 40 years, Johansen Ranch has supplied its harvest to OGC for distribution throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Preserving an Organic Legacy and Supply Continuity

Rich Johansen is a legend in organic farming, with a history rooted in sustainable practices. With this acquisition, OGC will ensure that Johansen Ranch remains a vital part of its citrus program and Rich’s current California-based customers continue to have access to this premium citrus. Customers can expect the same exceptional fruit and service they’ve come to rely on.

“At OGC, we believe protecting farmland and supporting the next generation of organic agriculture is essential to the future of food,” said Davis. “This partnership with Johansen Ranch honors Rich’s incredible legacy while ensuring that the farm continues to thrive and provide high-quality organic citrus to our customers. It’s an investment in the land, the people and the organic movement.”

About Organically Grown Company

Founded in 1978, Organically Grown Company was built on the belief that organic food is the best way to nourish people and protect the planet. As one of the nation’s leading wholesale distributors of fresh produce, OGC offers the largest dedicated certified organic inventory in the United States.

OGC is a recognized advocate for the organic produce trade in the western U.S. and a committed investor in national organic research and education. OGC also sparked the steward ownership movement in the U.S., becoming the first company to transition its business into a Purpose Trust—a structure designed to preserve its mission and values for generations to come.