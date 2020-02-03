Organics Unlimited Expands Organic Produce Team, Adds Logistics and Operations Assistant

SAN DIEGO – Organics Unlimited, San Diego-based grower and distributor of organic tropical fruit, recently added Jose Miguel Naranjo to the company as its logistics and operations assistant. The Tijuana native brings seven years of logistics and import-export experience to America’s largest family-owned organic banana brand.

Naranjo will help with the important daily tasks of coordinating Tijuana-San Diego border crossings and warehouse coordination of product along with gaining greater efficiencies throughout all operations.

“We are very happy to add Jose to our organization,” said Mayra Velazquez de León, Organics Unlimited president and CEO. “He brings practical, real world experience transporting products internationally and that type of professional is in high demand in a competitive, global marketplace such as produce.”

Teamwork and communication are keys to success in any job and that is no different for Naranjo and his new position with a produce industry leader like Organics Unlimited.

“I am truly excited to be here where I can continue my professional development and have a tremendous opportunity to grow and put into practice what I have learned so far in my career,” said Naranjo. “My ability to improve the shipping process by implementing new methods and ideas has me ready to put those skills into practice.”

A graduate of Universidad Iberamericana (IBERO) in Tijuana, Baja California, he earned his degree in international business and trade. Prior to joining Organics Unlimited, Naranjo worked in various roles for NAVESA, Grupo P.I. Mabe and Pacificnor.

Joining a well-known company like Organics Unlimited provides opportunities to make a positive impact in the global produce industry.

“They have a lot of experience in the international market and this company with its vast organic growing knowledge has a wide path to become one of the largest companies in the world,” said Naranjo. “Persistence and responsibility along with being open to learning new things have helped me to become who I am, and I look forward to incorporating that mindset into my job here.”

Naranjo also plays bass in a rock band when he is not at the office.

