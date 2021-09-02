Organics Unlimited Set to Celebrate 16th Annual GROW Month

SAN DIEGO – Organics Unlimited, San Diego-based grower and distributor of organic tropical fruit, will celebrate its 16th annual GROW Month starting on September 1, 2021.

This year, Organics Unlimited is proud to partner with The Produce Moms® to highlight all of the GROW program’s global social responsibility efforts. These include promoting sustainability, education and health care to underserved communities in banana growing regions of Mexico and Ecuador through the sale of GROW label organic bananas.

Fun activities like B-I-N-GROW, a new take on the classic game of BINGO, will help to entertain and educate kids and families of all ages. A delicious banana recipe featuring GROW bananas is sure to be a taste bud favorite for any household. Learn how Organics Unlimited started the GROW program and take an inside look at how GROW impacts others in Behind the Bananas: Growing Communities with Organics Unlimited.

“We are thrilled to team up with The Produce Moms®, a community whose mission is educating consumers on the benefits of fresh produce including the growing process,” said Mayra Velazquez de León, president and CEO of Organics Unlimited and GROW. “Our GROW social responsibility program has made a real difference in the lives of others and helped communities for 16 years where health care, social services and environmental education are desperately needed. We look forward to spreading the great news about GROW with support from The Produce Moms® as we celebrate GROW Month.”

GROW organic banana purchases, along with retailer and distributor support, have provided nearly $3 million in aid since 2005. A percentage derived from the purchase of each box of GROW organic bananas is earmarked for the GROW fund. These funds are used for youth educational programs and health clinics along with dental and vision care in Mexico, clean water and early childhood education programs in Ecuador, disaster relief and environmental initiatives.

“We are excited to partner up with Organics Unlimited, pioneers in the organic industry, to celebrate GROW Month,” said Lori Taylor, founder and CEO of The Produce Moms®. “Sustainability is the common thread that unites us all in the world of agriculture. We wholeheartedly believe in the mission of GROW and love how the program gives back to the growers and growing communities. Organics Unlimited is working to break the poverty cycle and provide better lives for the workers.”

Shoppers who prioritize making positive social change and always doing what is best for the environment can take comfort in knowing that when they purchase GROW bananas, they are living those values. GROW label organic bananas are fairly traded and environmentally responsible. By choosing GROW, customers are supporting small growers, fostering education in banana growing communities and championing the health of consumers and communities where GROW organic Cavendish bananas are grown.

Consumers can participate in GROW Month throughout September 2021 to raise awareness of GROW’s humanitarian work by purchasing GROW label organic bananas and sharing the hashtag #GROWMonth on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about Organics Unlimited or GROW bananas, please visit www.organicsunlimited.com. For more information about The Produce Moms®, be sure to visit www.theproducemoms.com.

About Organics Unlimited

Organics Unlimited is a San Diego-based grower and distributor of organic tropical fruit from Mexico and Ecuador, providing its traditional Organics Unlimited label, GROW label and Fair Trade Certified™ label organic bananas. Its fruits are USDA certified organic for the U.S. and Canada through Organic Certifiers. For more information on Organics Unlimited and GROW, visit organicsunlimited.com or call (619) 710-0658. Check out the latest blog post from Organics Unlimited, or find Organics Unlimited on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

About The Produce Moms

The Produce Moms® is on a mission to put more fruits and vegetables on every table to change the way America eats. Through our platforms and produce supplier partnerships, we educate consumers on the benefits of eating fresh produce, the growing process, and how to select, store and serve it. The Produce Moms® was founded by Lori Taylor whose experience as a mom and produce supply chain professional helped her to identify innovative ways to inspire consumers to eat more fresh fruits and veggies. For more information about The Produce Moms®, please visit theproducemoms.com.