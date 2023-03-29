Osceola County Gives Incentives to Performance Food Group to Add Jobs

Ryan Lynch, Orlando Business Journal Produce March 29, 2023

Performance Food Group Inc. plans to consolidate its Osceola County operations onto one site.

The Osceola County Commission on March 20 approved giving Richmond, Virginia-based Fortune 500 company (NYSE: PFCG) more than $290,000 in economic development job creation and retention incentives.

The company plans to consolidate and expand its 141,540 square feet of operations into a bigger facility in the Horizon West Logistics Park.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Orlando Business Journal

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Performance Food Group’s Foodcentric Experience Evolves and Adapts with a Changing Marketplace

Performance Food Group Retail & FoodService June 22, 2022

As the food service industry adapts to meet consumer cravings, Performance Food Group Company’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) food service division, Performance FoodService, is on track to hold 66 Foodcentric Experience events in 2022—the most the company has held since 2018. More than 50,000 attendees are expected to attend Foodcentric Experience events held across the country this year.