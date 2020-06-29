Outbreak Investigation of Cyclospora: Bagged Salads (June 2020)

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand salads containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. ALDI’s Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads, Hy-Vee’s Garden Salad, Jewel-Osco’s Signature Farms Garden Salad, and Walmart’s Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad” have been recalled. All of the recalled salads were sold in mid-western states. Fresh Express is the manufacturer of each of these recalled salads. FDA continues to investigate whether other retail brands of these salads may be impacted.

Recommendations

Consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve any Fresh Express products currently on the market that were made in the Streamwood, Illinois, production facility and contain either iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots. These products are identifiable with a product code beginning with a “Z.”

The Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois has recently produced salad products that may have the potential to contain Cyclospora.

Additionally, consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve recalled Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, recalled Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad, recalledExternal Link Disclaimer Walmart’s Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, or recalled ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden salad.

The Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads were sold in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. The ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The recalled Walmart brand Marketside Classic Iceberg Salads were sold in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FDA