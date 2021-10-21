Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Oranienburg: Whole, Fresh Onions

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions. FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Inc. (also known as ProSource Produce, LLC) of Hailey, Idaho as a source of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021. Descriptors of these onion types include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onions.

Illness subclusters investigated in this outbreak are currently associated with restaurants and food service locations. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products or firms are linked to illness. The FDA is working to determine if these onions were available to consumers through grocery stores. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation

Advice for restaurants, retailers and consumers: Restaurants, retailers and consumers should not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc. that were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico from July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021, or products containing such onions. Consumers should ask if the onions being served or sold were supplied by ProSource Inc. and imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. If you still cannot determine if your onions were supplied by ProSource Inc and imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, do not sell, serve, or eat them, and throw them out.

Potentially affected red, yellow, and white onions from ProSource Inc. were imported between July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021. Onions can last up to three months if stored in a cool, dry place. Restaurants, retailers, and consumers who suspect having purchased such onions may still have them in storage and should not eat, sell, or serve them, and should throw them out.

FDA recommends that anyone who received or suspects having received such onions imported by ProSource Inc. between July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021 to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cleaning and sanitizing cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.

Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Suppliers and Distributors: Suppliers, distributors, and others in the supply chain should not use, ship, or sell red, yellow, and white onions from ProSource Inc. that were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico or food products containing such onions. Suppliers and distributors that re-package raw onions should use extra vigilance in cleaning any surfaces and storage areas that may have come into contact with such onions from ProSource Inc. If there has been potential cross contamination or mixing of onions from other sources with such onions from ProSource Inc., suppliers and distributors should discard all comingled and potentially cross-contaminated product.

Investigation Background

October 20, 2021

Epidemiological data collected by investigators from the CDC and state and local partners identified 20 illness clusters at restaurants where onions were served. Information from these clusters shows that many ill people ate raw onions. Investigators worked to identify a common food item eaten by all of the sick people in an effort to identify the source of the outbreak.

State officials collected food items from some of the restaurants where sick people ate. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg was found in a sample taken from a takeout condiment cup containing cilantro and lime. The sick person reported that the condiment container also contained onions, but none were left in the cup when it was tested. Because multiple food items were present in the container and in the sample that was tested, it is not possible to know which food item was contaminated.

FDA’s traceback investigation identified ProSource Inc. as a common supplier for many of the restaurants that sick people reported eating at, including the restaurant where the sample from the condiment cup containing cilantro, lime, and previously onions, was collected.

The FDA continues to conduct its traceback investigation to determine if additional products or suppliers have been affected. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recall Information

ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, MX, with import dates from July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021. Descriptions of these onion types include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onions. Additional recall information will be made public as soon as it is available from ProSource Inc.

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 652

Hospitalizations: 129

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: September 30, 2021

States with Cases: AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV

Product Distribution: Nationwide