PACA Reparation Cases Now Available on Blue Book Online

Carol Stream, IL, USA – Blue Book Services’ Claims Activity Table (CAT) was recently enhanced to include active PACA Reparation complainants. “The CAT gets thousands of views from Blue Book members each month, and the addition of PACA reparation complaints is something members have been asking for,” said Doug Nelson, Blue Book’s Vice President/Trading Assistance Manager. In addition to viewing PACA reparation complaints, members can see claims filed with Blue Book and federal lawsuits filed against industry firms.

Vanna Zuckerman, Accounts Receivable Credit & Collections Manager, with Crystal Valley Foods, in Miami, FL states, “The Blue Book claim history and how the claims are resolved by the customer plays an integral part in our credit decisions. Adding the PACA claim information means being more informed without having to call PACA or look up the licenses on the PACA site. This can lead to a faster decision as to whether to offer credit to a particular customer.”

The Claims Activity Table includes search functionality to look-up a claim by a specific date range or type of claim filed – PACA, Blue Book, or Federal Lawsuit. “We are always looking for ways to help members. The CAT is one way we do that,” said Nelson.

About Blue Book Services, Inc.

Blue Book Services, Inc. is the leader of timely, accurate, and reliable credit and marketing information, and industry news and analysis for the global produce supply chain. Grower/shippers, wholesalers, food service, retailers, allied supply/service, and transporters rely on Blue Book ratings, reports, and information to make safe, informed, and profitable business decisions. Member services also includes a full range of trading assistance services, including collections, mediations, and arbitrations.