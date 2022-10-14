Pacific Trellis Fruit hires Jay Schneider as East Coast – Head of Sales

Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, the owner of the Dulcinea® brand, has hired Jay Schneider as its East Coast – Head of Sales. Schneider will be responsible for the sales team leadership of the New Jersey sales office as well as driving business strategy.

Schneider is a well-known produce industry leader, bringing almost 40 years of experience leading sales teams at Acme Stores, Albertsons, and Gorillas.

Most recently, Schneider held a leadership role at Gorillas, an online grocer, where he was the Head of Buying. Jay devoted over 38 years with Acme where he was the Produce Director for over 10 years, responsible for produce sales and merchandising. After the Acme/Safeway Eastern merger was complete, Jay became Director of Merchandising for the newly formed Mid-Atlantic region, supervising the entire store merchandising and sales strategy. In all his roles, Schneider has shown a proven record of facilitating both short and long-term business goals. “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Pacific Trellis Fruit team to help grow the business and to get back full-time to my passion, the produce industry,” said Schneider.

“We are excited to have been able to add an extremely talented individual like Jay to our team. He brings with him an unmatched enthusiasm and infectious energy for the produce industry, as well as an encyclopedic knowledge of retail buying, merchandising and brand strategy,” said CEO Josh Leichter. “He will assist our team’s efforts and strategy to continue to elevate our business, as well as grow the Dulcinea brand with high-quality products targeting flavor and consumer satisfaction, all while providing first-class customer service. We are pleased to welcome Jay to our team,” added Leichter.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers, and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, stonefruit, cherries and citrus. In 2014, Dulcinea® was acquired by Pacific Trellis Fruit and became their consumer-facing brand. Dulcinea is the pioneer of the PureHeart® personal seedless watermelon, the Tuscan-Style® cantaloupe and SunnyGold® yellow mini seedless watermelon. Pacific Trellis Fruit also features Kiss Melons, a line of high quality, great tasting melons. Pacific Trellis’ corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit and Dulcinea, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/