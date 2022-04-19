Pacific Trellis Fruit Looks Toward Growth For The Mexican Grape Season

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, the year-round importer, grower, marketer, and owner of the Dulcinea® Brand, is gearing up for a successful Mexican table grape season. Since the company’s inception in the grape industry in 1999, they have experienced year-over-year volume growth for its conventional and organic varieties.

“The crop out of Mexico this year is up nearly 20%, which relates to around 25.5 million boxes,” says Earl McMenamin, Senior Sales Executive. “Pacific Trellis’ 2 million boxes of volume this year will account for around twenty high-flavor varieties which will begin packing the second week of May.”

The company’s robust line-up for the Mexican season consists of conventional and organic red, green, black, and specialty varieties. Pacific Trellis’ specialty grapes kick off the last week of May with Tawny Red, a red seedless variety cross between a Red Globe and Flame. Tawny Red is a large, round berry with great crunch and skin color that varies between dark red and crimson. The Tawny variety is followed closely by Sweet Celebration and Sweet Globe, two high-flavor berries, which begin the first week of June. Pacific Trellis’ grape program is rounded out with organic red and green varieties, which will start in May, with all colors ready for shelves the first week of July.

“Our Mexican grape season has a tremendous advantage as it provides non-interrupted service and a bridge from the import season right into California production,” comments McMenamin. “Our team prides itself on smooth varietal transitions for our customers.”

Pacific Trellis’ entire Mexican table grape production filters through their primary warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. From Nogales, inventory is shipped to secondary warehouses in southern New Jersey and the Central Valley of California. All three centers have customer fulfillment abilities, giving Pacific Trellis reliable national distribution. This season’s grapes will be packed under the renowned Dulcinea® brand, with various bag and clamshell options for retail partners.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Spain, and Uruguay, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. Pacific Trellis owns and manages the renowned Dulcinea® brand. Dulcinea® is the pioneer of the Pureheart personal seedless melons as well as the Tuscan Style Cantaloupe, and Pacific Trellis has recently expanded the brand to pack grapes, citrus, and cherries. In 2020, Pacific Trellis fruit became the exclusive marketer and distributor of the KISS line of melons. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. For more information on the Dulcinea® brand, visit https://www.dulcinea.com/