Pack More Energizing and Healthier School Lunches for Kids with Crispy Green’s Crispy Fruit Snacks

Crispy Green’s Back-to-School Lunch Survey Sheds Light on the Need for Sustained Energy in Kids’ School Lunches and Wants Parents to Ask: Are My Kids Getting What They Need? See Nurse Alice’s 28-Day Lunch Swap Menu for Ideas

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Kids are finally back to school, and as parents begin adapting to new routines during this busy time, one thing that often slips through the cracks is the school snacks they pack for their kids’ lunches. Crispy Green’s Back-to-School Lunch Survey* revealed that parents unknowingly can pack school lunches with too many processed foods high in salt and refined sugar, leaving kids feeling less full and unsatisfied after eating, resulting in a midday energy crash. Since 60% of kids participate in after-school activities, their lunches and snacks must provide sustained energy to help them stay energized, focused, and alert.

Packing an Energizing Lunch

Crispy Green’s Back-to-School Lunch Survey found that salty snacks (50%) and sugary snacks (51%), like chips and cookies, are the most popular selections in lunch boxes. But parents can make their kids’ school lunches even more energizing and healthier with a few simple and sensible lunch swaps.

Nurse Alice Benjamin, MSN, APRN, ACNS-BC, FNP-C, America’s favorite nurse and family nurse practitioner, says one sensible food swap is replacing sugary or salty snacks with healthier alternatives like freeze-dried fruit snacks. “Crispy Greens Fruit Fruits snacks are a delicious, nutritious option kids love and an easy way to sneak in more fruit servings.”

Nurse Alice Shares 28-Day Lunch Swap Menu here.

Crispy Green’s Back-to-School Lunch Survey also found that 86% of parents say they know what their kids are eating, but Nurse Alice says including options like Crispy Fruit can help increase the likelihood that kids will eat their lunch.

Simplifying Lunch-making and Making Lunch Healthier

Including freeze-dried fruit in school lunches is a convenient and nutritious option and helps reduce the time spent on meal prep. “Crispy Fruit is a delicious and nutritious snack that is kid-approved, making it easier to ensure kids are getting the vitamins and minerals they need to thrive throughout their day,” adds Nurse Alice.

Convenient 4-Packs

Crispy Green makes it easy to add Crispy Fruit to school lunches. Crispy Fruit Snack Grab-and-Go 4-Packs, which contain four snack-sized bags ($8.99 MSRP), are available in the produce section of grocery stores, natural food stores, and on Amazon.com and CrispyGreen.com. Visit our store locator to find a store near you.

Explore Crispy Green’s Back-to-School Survival Guide for expert tips, insightful advice, and practical strategies to easily navigate the new school year. From managing parental anxiety to simplifying lunchtime, the Back-to-School Survival Guide is the go-to resource for a successful and stress-free back-to-school season. Check back regularly for engaging articles and valuable insights to help your family thrive this school year.

*This random double-opt-in survey by Crispy Green was conducted by Talker Research between June 20 and 26, 2024. Talker Research team members are affiliated with MRS and ESOMAR. The survey gathered insights from 1,000 American parents of elementary school-aged children (6-12).

About Crispy Green

Crispy Green has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good™. Crispy Green delivers 100% pure fruit as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Green, Inc. is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The company’s category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food). In 2022, Crispy Green expanded its product offering with Piña Picante, a new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.