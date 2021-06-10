Partnership Brings Innovation, Wealth-Creation and Flavorful Local Produce to Rhode Island

Kingsville, Ontario, and Exeter, Rhode Island – Innovative leader in greenhouse vegetable growing, Mastronardi Produce, and Rhode Island Grows, a family owned farming operation spanning three states, have broken ground on the construction of a 25-acre greenhouse in Exeter, Rhode Island – an effort to bring more high-flavor fresh fruits and vegetables to the region.

“This high-tech, state-of the-art facility will use Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) to provide environmentally sustainable, high quality produce even through the winter,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “This is a significant milestone that we’re honored to be a part of; it will increase our ability to efficiently bring more locally-grown produce to the Northeastern region of the U.S.”

The new build represents phase one of Rhode Island Grows’ CEO Tim Schartner’s plan to supply SUNSET® branded produce, and it will leave near a zero-carbon footprint, using solar and other green energy components.

Both Mastronardi Produce and Rhode Island Grows share the same passion of delivering quality, flavorful fruits and vegetables that are grown locally and sustainably, and the Exeter location is merely the start in ensuring opportunity and affluence for the entire region.

“Our state-of-the-art greenhouse will provide a consistent supply of fresh fruits and vegetables to an area that generally relies on outside sources to provide food,” says Tim Schartner, CEO and 5th generation family member to lead Rhode Island Grows. Together, with Mastronardi Produce, we are bringing innovation and wealth creation to the area through sustainable advanced technologies, acumen and food security.”

Look for delicious, Rhode Island-grown SUNSET® tomatoes and peppers to hit stores in 2022.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

About Rhode Island Grows

Rhode Island Grows is poised to be the largest producer of fresh vegetables in the Rhode Island Tri-State market. The company brings innovation to Rhode Island Agriculture by leading the Northeast in wealth creation through sustainable advanced technologies, acumen, food security, and the development of nutritious local varietals.

