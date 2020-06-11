PBH and Its Fruit & Vegetable Ambassadors in Action to Host Multiple Sessions During Virtual Live Event

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) will add unique value during United Fresh LIVE! next week. The organization is hosting two sessions, among other activations, featuring its influencer marketing and consumer behavior expertise. Specifically, a Coffee Talk session will provide an opportunity to meet PBH’s elite group of Fruit and Vegetable Ambassadors in Action (FVAA) to discuss how to drive fruit and vegetable consumption through influencer marketing; a Workshop will focus on PBH’s signature KNOW-FEEL-DO behavioral framework, diving into consumer research and insights on how to close the intention-action gap, given consumers’ emotions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. PBH is perfectly positioned to share its unique expertise and experience with its successful Have A Plant® Movement, which delivers inspirational and action-oriented fruit and vegetable content through its digital ecosystem, reaching millions of consumers every day.



Additional session details are as follows:



Maximizing the Consumer-Influencer Connection to “Create the Crave”: How to Drive Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Through Influencer Marketing (Wednesday, June 17th @ 10:00 a.m. ET) – Join PBH and their top tier Fruit and Vegetable Ambassadors in Action (FVAA) for a Coffee Talk discussion on the power of working with influencers to connect produce with consumers. Topics include how to tap individual expertise to “create the crave” through authentic messaging; inspirational culinary techniques; and platform-specific content to drive fruit and vegetables sales.



PBH’s President and CEO, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN will lead the discussion alongside four panelists:



At the halfway mark, everyone will be put into breakout sessions led by the panelists joined by some of PBH’s FVAA, including:



The Feelings and Habits That Accelerate Fruit and Vegetable Consumption: Delivering on the Desires and Demands of Consumers (Wednesday, June 17th @ 11:00 a.m. ET) – Join PBH President and CEO, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN and PBH’s Chief Behavioral Scientist Jason Riis, PhD, for a deep dive into PBH’s signature KNOW-FEEL-DO behavior change framework to understand the fruit and vegetable consumption intention-action gap and the impact COVID-19 has had on consumer emotions and habits.



“We are thrilled that United Fresh invited PBH to share the science of consumer emotion and consumption habits as part of their unique education platform at the first-ever LIVE! event,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, President and CEO of PBH. “We’re also excited to unite produce industry leaders with our elite group of Fruit and Vegetable Ambassadors in Action during the Coffee Talk session and encourage everyone to tap their diverse consumer expertise.”



PBH also has two FVAA members leading Get Fit! Classes:

Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, a board certified sports dietitian and PBH FVAA, will lead a Full Body Circuit training session on Tuesday, June 16th at 9:00 a.m. ET; and

Lori Taylor, owner of The Produce Moms® and PBH FVAA, will join fellow riders along with Miriam Wolk, United Fresh and Alex Berkley, Frieda’s in a Peloton Ride on Wednesday, June 17th at 9:00 a.m. ET.



In addition, PBH FVAA Dayle Hayes, MS, RD and founder of School Meals that Rock, will be presenting a session about School Meals During COVID-19: Creative Approaches to Ensuring Students Get Their Fresh Fruits and Veggies on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m. ET.



PBH also extended an invitation to its vast influencer network of more than 35,000 health and wellness professionals, educators, lifestyle and fitness bloggers, chefs, culinary and food enthusiasts to register and attend United Fresh LIVE!



“We brought a small group of Chicago-based influencers to the United Fresh show floor last year, which was largely successful and well-received by both PBH member exhibitors and participating influencers,” said Katie Toulouse, Marketing and Communications Director of PBH. “With this year’s virtual event, we were able to extend the invitation to our most elite FVAA network, as well as our entire influencer-base from across the country. They’re eager to connect with leaders from the produce industry and have expressed the desire for opportunities like this to identify how they can promote your brand, product and/or commodity. They are passionate about produce and believe in the PBH mission to encourage consumers to eat more fruits and vegetables every single day for happier, healthier lives.”



“We are so excited to host even more of PBH’s influencers again this year as well as provide access to PBH’s top scientists and experts as part of our education program,” says Mary Coppola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications of the United Fresh Produce Association. “This enhancement provides great value to the fresh produce industry as PBH is well positioned to connect us with consumers directly through research on consumer behavior as well as influencer and digital/social engagement. These connections will help marketers move the needle on consumption. We are happy to share the important work PBH is doing during United Fresh LIVE!”



PBH staff will be attending the event and connecting with industry leaders during the show expo throughout the week, in addition to the planned sessions. Please contact Sharese Roper, Member Engagement Director of PBH, to discuss ways PBH can help maximize your marketing ROI.



To attend PBH’s sessions as well as the full program, you must register for the United Fresh Live! Event HERE.





About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



Be sure to join the Have A Plant® movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement – a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/lead-the-change.