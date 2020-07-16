PBH Statement On 2020-2025 US Dietary Guidelines For Americans Scientific Report

The 2020-2025 United States (US) Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s (DGAC) scientific report released today reinforces what research has consistently demonstrated: eating at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day is one of the most important steps Americans can take to enjoy healthier lives. Now, the opportunity is to translate the Committee’s scientific review into practical and meaningful guidance as the 2020-2025 US Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) are developed. As the only non-profit dedicated to helping Americans improve their intake of all forms of fruits and vegetables, the Produce for Better Health Foundation is ready to assist in this translation and in helping inform Americans on how they can put this critical dietary guidance into action. In fact, PBH commissioned a comprehensive review of the literature recently published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, which reinforces the DGAC scientific report findings on the important role of fruits and vegetables to promote health and help reduce chronic disease risk.



Unfortunately, nine out of 10 Americans do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, so PBH, along with its multi-sector network of members, is even more committed to addressing this consumption crisis and identifying innovative solutions to change behaviors for the future. With our extensive digital ecosystem (www.fruitsandveggies.org) and social platforms, as well as our exclusive network of more than 20 ambassadors reaching Americans online, at retail and in communities, PBH can bring the DGAs to life and help close the fruit and vegetable consumption gap with our unique, behavior-based Have A Plant® movement. With our comprehensive consumption data tracking and consumer behavior research, as well as our extensive education platforms, PBH is ready to assist US Department of Agriculture and US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), along with other state and federal agencies, in bringing creative and meaningful dietary guidance to Americans, so they can enjoy fruits and vegetables for happier, healthier lives.



While the 2020 DGAC report articulates the science behind the benefits of fruits and vegetables, PBH’s research has shown that these facts, or what people know, is simply not enough to motivate behavior change. The real opportunity is when we lean into Americans’ emotional barriers and desires around fruits and vegetables – to go beyond what they simply KNOW and tap into how they FEEL and motivate them to DO something. Now is the time to bring PBH’s KNOW-FEEL-DO behavioral framework to life as subsequent, consumer-facing dietary guidance is created. PBH encourages you to submit comments to USDA and HHS, as the agencies accept feedback on the translation of the 2020 DGAC report into the 2020-2025 DGAs, through August 13, 2020. Learn more at: https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov/work-under-way/get-involved/submit-comment

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



Be sure to join the Have A Plant® movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement – a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/lead-the-change.