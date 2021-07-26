Peak of the Market Appoints Pamela Kolochuk as New CEO

Pamela joined Peak of the Market in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer and succeeds outgoing CEO Larry McIntosh. She will assume responsibilities July 9th, 2021.

“After an extensive and thorough search, we feel Pam has the essential skillset, vision, and drive that Peak of the Market requires to lead the company as our next CEO,” said Board Chair, Peter Loewen. “Pam has a proven track record as a key strategic leader and advisor in numerous capacities.”

A CGA, MBA, and Certified Change Leader with several years experience in senior financial leadership, Pamela is highly recognized for innovative growth strategies and creating engaged and productive teams. Born and raised on a dairy farm, Pam is grateful for her grower and industry connections and believes agriculture is the foundation of the economy. “I am very excited to be working in this new role and am very much looking forward to the challenges that come and moving Peak of the Market forward,” said Kolochuk.

