Peanut Industry Votes to Continue Research and Promotion Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that peanut producers voted to continue the National Peanut Board’s research and promotion program.

In the referendum held April 8-19, 2024, 93.23% of peanut producers voted in favor of continuing the program. This meets the requirement that a simple majority vote in favor of the program for it to continue. Peanut producers who were subject to assessments Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, were eligible to vote in the referendum.

The Peanut Promotion, Research, and Information Order, which established the National Peanut Board program, requires USDA to conduct a continuance referendum every five years or at the request of 10% or more of all eligible peanut producers.

More information about the program is on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Peanut Board webpage and on the National Peanut Board website.

The peanut research and promotion program is authorized under the Commodity Promotion, Research and Information Act of 1996. The program was developed to strengthen the position of peanuts in the marketplace, maintain and expand markets for peanuts and develop new uses for peanuts within the United States.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.