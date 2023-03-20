Pear Bureau Northwest and Tajin Seasonings Partner on a Fun New Cocktail for National Cocktail Day, March 24th

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) and Tajin®️ seasonings have partnered to create a fun new beverage recipe featuring fresh pears and ginger muddled together, with lime, vodka (suggested: habanero or chili infused vodka for an extra kick), honey syrup and Tajin’s liquid salsas. It’s recommended to rim the glass with your favorite Tajin dry seasoning. You can create a non-alcohol version of this cocktail by simply not including vodka.

According to Haley Gilbert, PBNW Digital Marketing Specialist, consumers who suggest a name for this new cocktail on Instagram posts (@tajinusa and @usapears) will be eligible to win popular Tajin Variety Packs and pear gift boxes. The contest will run solely on National Cocktail

Day on Friday, March 24th. The person who names the drink will be the grand prize winner, and 4 other participants will be randomly selected as winners on March 31st.

“We enjoy giving consumers new recipe ideas to help drive additional ways to utilize fresh pears,” said Gilbert. “The contest is used by PBNW to encourage consumers to always try something innovative, and we feel the unique savory flavor of Tajin liquid salsas and dry seasonings combined with fresh pears is a fun and delicious flavor profile consumers will truly enjoy.

PBNW’s partnership with Tajín builds on several years of partnerships together. Thousands of demos featuring fresh PBNW pears with Tajin and social media partnerships on World Pear Day, which is held annually in December, are just two of the examples of joint promotions that have been done together.

“Fresh USA Pears and Tajín are a perfect complement to each other, and are a combination many people haven’t tried yet. We are excited to offer consumers a new way to enjoy these two great flavors together. The flavor profile of pears combined with the ‘zing’ of Tajín creates a unique beverage we know people will be talking about.” stated Eric Patrick, Tajin Produce Partnership Brand Manager.

Visit www.usapears.org/recipe for more recipe ideas, including 30+ beverage/cocktail recipes. You will also find an extensive list of Tajin recipes at www.tajin.com/us/recipe-finder/

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a 100% Mexican company, leader in Mexico and United States markets in chili powder, and one of the most important in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. It has presence in more than 65 countries around the world. It was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín exports to the United States for the first time and Tajin International Corporation is established in Houston, TX, from where all the commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in the Central American and European markets in 2006.

ABOUT PEAR BUREAU NORTHWEST

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon , home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org