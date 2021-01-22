Pear Bureau Northwest Awards Trip to PMA 2021 to DeCA Display Contest Winners

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) is pleased to announce the winners of its World Pear Day and National Pear Month display contest with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA). The contest invited all commissaries from across the U.S. to build eye-catching displays that showcased all varieties of USA Pears both bulk and bagged.

Entries were compared and judged for their shopper-friendly displays with attention to creativity and department impact.

“The produce managers participating in the contest went over and above with eye-catching and educational displays that are sure to increase pear sales,” noted PBNW Regional Marketing Manager Bob Catinella. “Selecting just two winners was a difficult task, with many entries showing exceptional creativity. We appreciate everyone who created memorable displays and thank them for contributing to our pear category.”

The two winners of the display contest were Veronica Martinez of San Diego NB Commissary in San Diego, CA and Leander Braziel of McConnell Commissary in McConnell AFB, KA. Both winners will receive a trip to the 2021 Produce Marketing Association (PMA) expo in New Orleans, LA that includes airfare, lodging and transportation.

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at [email protected] or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org