Pear Bureau Northwest Promotes Bob Catinella ﻿to Director of Merchandising

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) is pleased to announce that Bob Catinella has been promoted to Director of Merchandising.

Catinella started at PBNW in 2012 as one of the organization’s five Regional Marketing Managers and has been continually taking on new responsibilities including adding national account responsibility for some of the country’s top retailers and becoming Lead Regional Marketing Manager in 2019. Prior to joining PBNW, Catinella was Manager of Retail Sales for Progressive Gourmet.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to work even more closely with our team of regional mangers and to continue developing and implementing innovative and compelling initiatives,” says Catinella. “The Pear Bureau has given me an opportunity to grow personally and professionally, and I am truly grateful.”

As more consumers have begun shopping online in the past couple of years, PBNW has rapidly shifted to more digital activities to create truly omni-channel promotions. Catinella has played a key role in the development and execution of these programs.

Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO, says, “Bob is a people person with a strong work ethic. He not only leads by example, he also relates well to people at all levels and brings energy and ideas to the team. I look forward to working with him in his new role as we continue to bring creative ideas and effective solutions to help retailers build their pear categories.”

Bob Catinella earned a BS in Business Management and Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts, Boston. He resides in Massachusetts, where he enjoys his family and the outdoors.

About Pear Bureau Northwest / USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 81% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents more than 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.com or consumer site, USAPears.org