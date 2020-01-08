Pear Bureau Northwest Reaches New Consumers With Extreme Snacking Video

PORTLAND, Ore. – With the fourth annual ongoing efforts to present pears in new and exciting ways and reach new audiences, the organization has embraced the current popularity of hot and spicy snack foods by creating a short, humorous video highlighting pears and hot, spicy and savory chips. The video is aimed at generating pear interest among young adults and teenagers, as well as people of all ages who enjoy snacks such as Hot Cheetos and spicy Doritos.

“Hot and spicy snack foods are very popular among consumers, and we believe pears make a tasty, if not unusual, companion to those foods. We have also been working to develop video content that resonates with a wide audience, and the snacking video is a quick, funny and tongue in cheek way to grab the attention of consumers across the digital landscape,” said Pear Bureau Northwest President and CEO Kevin Moffitt.

The video was launched as an advertisement on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with an accompanying blog post in early October. To date, the extreme snacking video has generated 315,898 impressions and approximately 160,000 views on YouTube. On Facebook and Instagram, the video generated over 230,000 views and more than 328,000 impressions.

With video continuing to grow as the dominant form of media, Pear Bureau Northwest has been investing resources into developing content that is fresh, engaging and forward-thinking. The extreme snacking video follows several recipe videos, the “Hand-Picked Harvest” series focusing on pear growing communities, and live broadcasts on the @USAPears Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the season.

