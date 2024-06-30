Pecan Industry Votes to Continue Research and Promotion Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that pecan producers and importers voted to continue the American Pecan Promotion Board’s research and promotion program.

In the referendum held May 10 through June 10, 2024, 74.89% of pecan producers and importers voted in favor of continuing the program. This meets the requirement that the majority of those voting were in favor of the program continuing.

The Pecan Promotion, Research, and Information Order, which established the American Pecan Promotion program, requires USDA to conduct an initial referendum no later than three years after assessments are first collected. Subsequent continuance referendum will be conducted every seven years or at the request of 10% or more of all eligible pecan producers and importers.

More information about the program is on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) American Pecan Promotion Board webpage and on the American Pecan Promotion Board website.

The pecan research and promotion program is authorized under the Commodity Promotion, Research and Information Act of 1996. The program was developed to strengthen the position of pecans in the marketplace, maintain and expand markets for pecans and develop new uses for pecans within the United States.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.