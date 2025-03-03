Peeling Open U.S. Fruit Consumption Trends

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), 2020-2025 considers the underconsumption of a number of nutrients, including dietary fiber, potassium, calcium, and vitamin D as a public health concern. Fruit is a rich source of these nutrients.

For a healthful and nutritionally adequate diet, the DGA 2020-2025 advises individuals to consume about one cup-equivalent of fruit for every 1,000 calories, with some variations for children and adolescents based on sex and physical activity. For example, the guidelines recommend that adolescents 14–18 years old with an 1,800-calorie-a-day diet consume 1.5 cup equivalents of fruit a day and that members of the same age group with a 3,200-calorie diet consume 2.5 cup equivalents a day. USDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services release a new version of the Dietary Guidelines every 5 years. Since 2005, recommendations for fruit have remained consistent.

