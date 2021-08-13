Peirone Produce Company Welcomes Visit from Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers

On Monday August 9th, Peirone Produce Company was honored to have Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers visit the company, tour our facility and meet a number of our employees.

Through a mutual connection, Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers heard about our “Taste Local” campaign to highlight farmers to consumers in the Pacific Northwest. That connection lead to the Congresswoman’s visit.

Peirone Produce Company services independent retailers all over the Northwest. We currently have customers in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. Visit https://peironeproduce.com/