PennRose Farms Expands Leadership

Wimauma, FL – Industry veteran, Brian Rayfield has joined PennRose Farms as President. Rayfield will lead the day-to-day operations of the business with a particular focus on the expansion of the supply chain and delivering on their Customer First Strategy.

“We feel that Brian’s experience, focus and energy is an excellent fit for our culture as a family business and we look forward to partnering with him as we move forward in the next phase of our growth” said Chuck Ciruli, CEO of PennRose Farms. Rayfield has almost 30 years of experience in the produce industry including over 26 years with J&J Family of Farms and most recently with Border’s Melons.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to work with a group of diverse, but like-minded and committed partners that excels in multiple aspects of the fruit and vegetable industry” Rayfield said, continuing that “My goal is to leverage these strengths, and expand the business through teamwork and the common goal of adding value to our customers and grower partners along the way.

Please come welcome Brian at the PennRose Farms booth 312 at SEPC in Tampa

Established in 2015,PennRose Farms LLC is a grower-owned, solutions-based supply chain management company.

Through common ownership of our family of companies, we grow, ship, and manage the production of fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the U.S. and Mexico. We specialize in creating dedicated supply chains that provide continuity of year-round supply as well as extraordinary customer service. We proudly serve the Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice fresh fruit and vegetable industry.

