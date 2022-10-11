Peri & Sons Bring Sustainable Packaging to Retail Shelves

Sustainable packaging has an economical and practical solution in Earthpack®, the paper and bamboo bag that has taken the European market by storm. Already on the shelves of major retail chains in France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany, it is now finding its way into retailers across the United States thanks to the visionary foresight of Peri & Sons Farms of Yerington, NV.

The Peri & Sons uniquely designed Earthpack® bag is certified biodegradable and compostable – for both industrial and home. “It meets the ultimate aerobic biodegradability in compost according to the requirements established in UNE-EN 13432:2001 and following the technical procedure detailed in UNE-EN ISO 14855-1:2013,” says Marco Bini of Nexxtpack in Exeter, CA. “The packaging supports Zero-Waste initiatives.”

Not only is the bag environmentally friendly, but it is consumer and sales friendly as well. “The large window with bamboo mesh provides ample product visibility,” says Teri Gibson, director of marketing for Peri & Sons Farms. “It’s the type of responsible produce packaging that makes consumers happy today and makes the earth a better place tomorrow. It encourages shopper engagement.”

