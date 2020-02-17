Perpetuating the “Fear Barrier”

Alliance for Food and Farming Produce February 17, 2020

Recently, a large organic association announced that one of their top messages to promote organic foods through a new marketing initiative will be: “Organic is free from 700 chemicals allowed in conventional crops.”  Let’s discuss this in the context of produce.

This statement inaccurately conveys that one production method is safer than the other when the science clearly shows both organic and conventional fruits and vegetables are safe and can be eaten with confidence.  Further, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) states:  Organic is a production term – it does not address the quality, safety or nutritional value of a product.”

But there is a lot more to unpack with this messaging.This statement ignores that farmers of conventional and organic fruits and vegetables often use the exact same tools to control pests and diseases, that their integrated pest management strategies are remarkably similar, and that all farmers take great care with their pest and disease control programs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alliance for Food and Farming

Related Articles

Produce

Organics Fresh Produce Sales Hit 5.6 billion in 2018; Continue to Drive All Produce Growth

January 31, 2019 Organic Produce Network

In a year when total grocery store dollar growth only reached two percent, organic fresh produce once again surpassed the status quo according to new information released by the Organic Produce Network and Nielsen. In total, organic produce sales reached $5.6 billion in 2018, with the year ending on a particularly high note as sales increased 13 percent the final week of the year.